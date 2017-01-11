Wednesday , 11 January 2017
COAS strongly condemns terrorist attacks in Kabul and Kandahar

RAWALPINDI, January 11: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in Kabul and Kandahar cities of Afghanistan.
COAS said he is grieved on loss of precious lives in these attacks. He said Pak Army stands with Afghan people and forces against terrorism.
Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported that General Qamar Javed Bajwa strongly condemned terror attacks in Afghanistan and condoled deaths at hands of cowardly terrorists.
He said that Army and the people of Pakistan are standing by the people and forces of Afghanistan.
It is worth mentioning here that the bombings across three Afghan cities including Kabul killed around 50 people and wounded 100 others Tuesday.
At least 11 people died when explosives hidden in a sofa detonated inside the governor’s compound in southern Kandahar during a visit by the UAE Ambassador to Afghanistan, who escaped the attack with injuries.
Just hours before, twin blasts in Kabul tore through employees exiting a parliament annexe, which houses the offices of lawmakers, killing at least 30 people and wounding 80 others.
A suicide bomber killed seven people in Lashkar Gah, the capital of volatile Helmand province, as the militants ramp up nationwide attacks despite the onset of winter.
The UAE martyrs have been named as Mohammed Ali Zainal Al Bastaki, Abdullah Mohammed Essa Obaid Al Kaabi, Ahmed Rashid Salim Ali Al Mazroui, Ahmed Abdul Rahman Ahmad Al Tunaiji, and Abdul Hamid Sultan Abdullah Ibrahim Al Hammadi, who had been on a mission to carry out humanitarian, educational and development projects in Afghanistan.-Sabah

