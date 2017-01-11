Wednesday , 11 January 2017
Statements of PM & Hussain Nawaz are contradictory: Naeem Bukhari

Statements of PM & Hussain Nawaz are contradictory: Naeem Bukhari
ISLAMABAD, 11 JAN (DNA) – Presenting his arguments before the Supreme Court, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) counsel Naeem Bukhari on Wednesday reiterated that there is contradiction between Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his son, Hussain Nawaz’s statements.
In response, the court reminded Bukhari that the Panamagate case is restricted to the London flats. Justice Afzal continued and urged to respect and maintain dignity of the top court. “Do not drag us out of our parameters,” he insisted.
On the ownership of London flats, PTI’s Bukhari said that from the first day they belonged to the Sharif family. Earlier on Tuesday, Bukhari presented an investigative report from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) ex-deputy director Rehman Malik, alleging that the report proves money laundering allegations against Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.
“What is the importance of Ishaq Dar’s statement? Is he one of the accused in the case?” Justice Ijaz Afzal questioned. Justice Khosa in his remarks said that he does not want to go into political matters. “Do you want us to work outside the law?” asked Justice Khosa and clarified, “To prove corruption is not our job.”
Justice Aijaz Afzal advised PTI counsel to approach National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to reopen the Hudaibiyah Paper Mills case. Bukhari argued before the bench that a bearer certificate is not a prize bond, which owned by the person who is possessing it.
According to the law intimation of holding the bearer certificate is necessary, the counsel said. Sharif family has to produce evidence that the Qatari family was holding the bearer certificate, Bukhari further argued.
According to the prime minister’s family, the bearer certificate was in possession of the Qatari family before 2006, they have to prove it and also give proof that their all actions were lawful, the lawyer said. -DNA

