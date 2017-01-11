Panama case would be the last nail in corruption’s coffin: PTI leaders

Says Nawaz Sharif’s silence over four questions has made situation serious
Chairman PTI Imran Khan returning from Supreme Court after hearing of Panama papers case. – Online
ISLAMABAD, January 11: The leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said that Panama case would be last nail in the coffin of corruption.
Talking to media on Wednesday outside the Supreme Court, Naeem-ul-Haq central leader of PTI said that all evidences and proofs have been submitted in the apex court. Naeem Bukhari, the counsel of PTI has completed his arguments and all evidences, documents and differences have come out and expressed the hope t hat apex court would announce its verdict soon. The entire nation is united on Panama case.
“The nation would not face any critical situation if PM responded four questions. The government is printing approximately 1.50 to 2.00 billion currency note on daily basis while it is getting loan from Rs 7 billion to Rs 9 billion every day”, he added.
Naeem-ul-Haq further said that government is spending some Rs 42 billion on Orange line train. The economy of the country has destroyed and unemployment has reached at top level.
He further said that PTI has always opposed the corruption, violence and injustices in the country while treasury benches have always backed the wrong things.
Fawad Chaudhry, the spokesperson of PTI said that we would welcome if Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb has filed case against our Chairman Imran Khan.
He said that prince of Qatar has to provide the evidence of his ownership of apartment adding that as many as 55 evidences are submitted in the apex court.
“PTI strongly believes on the freedom of expression and has its concern over the Tayyaba violence case”, Fawad Chaudhry concluded.-Online
