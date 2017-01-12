The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday declared that it would dispense justice in accordance with the law and Constitution, and not based on the expectations or perceptions of one or the other party.
So it has to be.
But let us take into account the fact, established on the basis of the practices and the traditions of centuries, that on the issues of moral nature like the one involved in the Panama Leaks case, the judgments of the Apex courts usually acquire the status of the law and Constitution itself. It is not an ordinary criminal or civil case. No murder is involved. Nor a dispute on property.
The issue at stake is whether a person or a family accused of high corruption, of theft of national resources, and of raping the trust of the masses can be allowed to rule this country unless he and his family are found innocent beyond any shade or shadow of doubt. This is one case in which the benefit of doubt cannot be granted to the accused, because of the fact that the destiny of this nation cannot be allowed to remain at the will, the whims or the mercy of a person who “MAY” have stolen public money and deprived the country of its wealth for personal gains.
The very fact that the highest court of the country is hearing this case proves that the honourable judges got convinced that a crime might have been committed.
A great deal of talk has been going on regarding the Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution. If the said articles were included in the Constitution just to make a mockery of Islam, and they are not regarded as ‘particularly’ relevant, then the constitution is trash— and no more important than the news reports of the ‘Pakora fame’.
In any law-and-constitution-abiding society, the Prime Minister facing such charges would have been asked to step down till he was acquitted of the charges.
Are Articles 62 & 63 Included In The Constitution To Make A Mockery Of Islam?
About Ghulam Akber
