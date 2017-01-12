Thursday , 12 January 2017
PM should appear in the court to remove confusion: Siraj

  • Says PML-N lawyers are contesting a weak case adds the Government and corruption can’t go side by side
ISLAMABAD, January 12: Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Siraj ul Haq has said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif should appear in the court and remove the confusion.
“PML-N lawyers are contesting a weak case. After hearing arguments Thursday the need has been felt badly that PM should appear in the court and remove the confusion” he said this while talking to media men outside Supreme Court (SC) Thursday.
He underlined all the heads of states who were named in Panama leaks gave replies and explained their position. They also tendered resignations. But here the situation is different as no one is even ready to accept.
JI Amir remarked “Makhdoom Ali Khan took help from the verbosity while giving arguments in the court. Government wants to hide behind verbosity, he added.
JI is there in the court with arguments against corruption, he said. “We request the court to summon PM”, he underscored.
It has not been told so far money has come from where for purchasing London flats, he said. All those named in Panama leaks should be held accountable, he demanded.
He observed government and corruption cannot go side by side. Government lawyers want to prolong the case in the court. But we hope court will announce decision this month, he added. He remarked “the future of the country hinges on the decision of this case.-agencies

