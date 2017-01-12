Why should there be two PPPs in the first place? The PPP( parliamentarians) and the plain PPP? What is the big deal in it? By making nominations on key administrative and political positions inside these two political outfits which, to all intents and purposes, are one and the same thing the PPP leadership has made a mockery of intra-party elections. The proper course which should have been adopted was that elections should have been held first at the bottom level and then those elected at the grass roots should have elected party leadership at the provincial and central level like a pyramid . What has instead happened is that the top leadership has appointed its handpicked loyalists on key positions. It can be called anything but certainly not parliamentary democracy.
In all the political parties,barring of course,the JI the common practice is that the top men huddle together to appoint their blue eyed boys on key administrative positions in side the party and that is that. If they cannot run their political parties on democratic lines how can it be expected of them to run the country in a democratic way. . One would have expected that young Bilawal would break the old tradition of running his party with nominated office holders and instead hold intra party elections in the true sense of he word but in vain.
NOT A GOOD START
