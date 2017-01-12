Pakistan committed to int’l efforts of non-proliferation of WMD: Tasnim Aslam

ISLAMABAD, January 12: Pakistan is committed to international efforts aimed at preventing the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and their means of delivery.
This was stated during a briefing by Additional Secretary Tasnim Aslam to a delegation of the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) in Islamabad on Wednesday.
According to a statement issued by Foreign Office, the delegation was led by Ham Sang-Wook, Director General for Non-Proliferation and Nuclear Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea, who holds the current MTCR Chair.
The delegation was also briefed on the administrative, legislative and regulatory measures for the establishment of a robust command and control system, an effective and comprehensive export control regime as well as steps to improve physical security at all levels.
Tasnim Aslam said, “Pakistan’s export control regime is at par with the best international standards and its national control lists encompass the items and technologies controlled by the MTCR.”
She underscored that, “Efforts to prevent proliferation should not hamper the right of developing countries to access advanced technologies for peaceful purposes when appropriate safeguards are in place.”
The Additional Secretary also highlighted the risks posed to regional peace and stability due to the introduction of destabilizing systems such as missile defence programmes and Inter-Continental Ballistic Missiles (ICBM).
She said, “Pakistan is committed to avoid any kind of arms race in South Asia. Pakistan’s proposal on establishing Strategic Restraint Regime (SRR) in South Asia which covers nuclear and missile restraint remains on the table.”
Tasnim Aslam said, “Pakistan believes that progress on this proposal through meaningful dialogue can promote peace and stability in the region.”
The MTCR is a grouping of 35 states that seeks to prevent missile proliferation by adhering to common export policy guidelines related to missile technologies. Pakistan has been engaging with the MTCR for several years.
It has also been participating in the MTCR technical meetings and has also hosted several outreach missions in Islamabad. -DNA
