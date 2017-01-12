Says people want to see evidence how PM made properties worth billions of rupees abroad
ISLAMABAD, January 12: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders talked about Panama papers case in media talk Thursday outside Supreme Court of Pakistan and criticized Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) once again.
Naeem ul Haque said that prime minister’s lawyer has no solid evidence to defend his client’s case and declared the Qatari letter fake. Likewise, Fawad Chaudhry said that government has struck in an ocean of corruption, and it does not possess the skills to swim out of it. Fawad Chaudhry demanded the government to reveal the source of money transfer and said people of Pakistan want to see evidence how Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif made properties worth billions of rupees abroad.-Agencies
PML-N cannot swim out of Panama Ocean: PTI
