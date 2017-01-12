ISLAMABAD, January 12: Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rasheed said that if Government tells about money trail in SC then their case is strong otherwise it is lifeless.
He said this while talking to media men outside Supreme Court (SC) before commencement of Panama case hearing.
Sheikh went on to say that 12 members were disqualified under Article 62, 63. Either they should be called back or Nawaz Sharif should be sent home.
He said he had prayed the court a day before to summon t Nawaz Sharif. Government should tell how the blessing came in 12 million dirham’s.-Online
Govt case to be strong if it tells about money trail: Sh Rasheed
