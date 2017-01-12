Thursday , 12 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » News »

Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : January 12, 2017 In News Comments Off on
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)
Chairman PTI Imran Khan coming out of Supreme Court after the Panama Case hearing in Islamabad on Thursday. - SABAH

Chairman PTI Imran Khan coming out of Supreme Court after the Panama Case hearing in Islamabad on Thursday. – SABAH

Tags

About Zahid Imran

Related posts

News In Pictures

COAS vows to uphold Army’s dignity and credibility
Several pages of book of PM’s life are missing: Justice Khosa
Govt case to be strong if it tells about money trail: Sh Rasheed
PML-N cannot swim out of Panama Ocean: PTI
Pakistan committed to int’l efforts of non-proliferation of WMD: Tasnim Aslam
Zardari directs PPP leadership to oppose military courts’ extension
PM should appear in the court to remove confusion: Siraj
Azhar Ali aims low as Pakistan risk missing out on 2019 WC
Pakistan to tour West Indies for full series in March
U.S probe clears forces over civilian deaths in northern Afghan city
Panama case would be the last nail in corruption’s coffin: PTI leaders

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions