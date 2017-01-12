COAS vows to uphold Army’s dignity and credibility

Army officers raise Sanaullah’s comments, Dawn leaks probe with Army Chief
Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa meeting a soldier during his visit to one of the Garrisons in Jhelum and Kharian.
RAWALPINDI, January 12: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Jhelum and Kharian Garrison, where he was given detailed briefing on operational preparedness at Headquarters Central Command.
According to Inter Services Public Relations, General Bajwa visited Para Ranges at Jhelum and witnessed concluding session of Army Firing Competition.
A total of 667 military and civilians firers from across the country participated in four-week long event. Special feature of the event was participation of 86 war wounded officers and soldiers in the competition.
Appreciating their performances, the COAS desired that with more focused preparations our teams should excel to represent Pakistan in international events.
Later, COAS addressed Kharian Garrison officers.
Speaking on the occasion, General Bajwa appreciated officers for their contributions in counter-terrorism operations as part of Operation Zarb-e-Azb.
He paid rich tributes to injured and martyred who sacrificed for the beloved country. He said Pakistan army is a great institution.
“Its dignity and credibility shall be upheld through selfless performance of our role and duties,” he said.
Earlier on arrival, the army chief was received by Lieutenant General Umar Farooq Durrani, Commander Central Command.
Days after Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah stirred up a controversy by questioning the significance of military courts, army officers raised the issue with Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
Speaking to the media persons last week, Rana Sanaullah said that the performance of the military courts hadn’t been up to the mark. The law minister, however, took a u-turn a day later and appreciated the role of military courts in tackling terrorism.
The federal government swung into action and distanced itself from Sanaullah’s remarks, saying that the provincial law minister lacked knowledge about the military courts. A source told a private Channel that army offices lodged a complaint about Rana Sanaullah’s recent public remarks about the military courts and questioned the government’s failure to complete its inquiry into Dawn leaks.-Agencies
COAS vows to uphold Army’s dignity and credibility
Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa meeting a soldier during his visit to one of the Garrisons in Jhelum and Kharian.
RAWALPINDI, January 12: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Jhelum and Kharian Garrison, where he was given detailed briefing on operational preparedness at Headquarters Central Command.
According to Inter Services Public Relations, General Bajwa visited Para Ranges at Jhelum and witnessed concluding session of Army Firing Competition.
A total of 667 military and civilians firers from across the country participated in four-week long event. Special feature of the event was participation of 86 war wounded officers and soldiers in the competition.
Appreciating their performances, the COAS desired that with more focused preparations our teams should excel to represent Pakistan in international events.
Later, COAS addressed Kharian Garrison officers.
Speaking on the occasion, General Bajwa appreciated officers for their contributions in counter-terrorism operations as part of Operation Zarb-e-Azb.
He paid rich tributes to injured and martyred who sacrificed for the beloved country. He said Pakistan army is a great institution.
“Its dignity and credibility shall be upheld through selfless performance of our role and duties,” he said.
Earlier on arrival, the army chief was received by Lieutenant General Umar Farooq Durrani, Commander Central Command.
Days after Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah stirred up a controversy by questioning the significance of military courts, army officers raised the issue with Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
Speaking to the media persons last week, Rana Sanaullah said that the performance of the military courts hadn’t been up to the mark. The law minister, however, took a u-turn a day later and appreciated the role of military courts in tackling terrorism.
The federal government swung into action and distanced itself from Sanaullah’s remarks, saying that the provincial law minister lacked knowledge about the military courts. A source told a private Channel that army offices lodged a complaint about Rana Sanaullah’s recent public remarks about the military courts and questioned the government’s failure to complete its inquiry into Dawn leaks.-Agencies
About Zahid Imran
Related posts
January 12, 2017
Several pages of book of PM’s life ...
January 12, 2017
Govt case to be strong if it ...
January 12, 2017
PML-N cannot swim out of Panama Ocean: ...
January 12, 2017