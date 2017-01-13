General Rahel Shareef’s clarification that he has made inclusion of Iran as a member of military alliance as a condition precedent for assuming the leadership of armies of Islamilc countries should finish once and for all the rumpus and the hullabaloo raised by some quarters about his willingness to head the Saudi-sponsored military alliance.His stature has certainly increased manifold with his clarification in the matter.Our media should not have jumped the gun when news of our former army heading the said military alliance came in the press.It should have waited for his response instead of indulging in kite-flying in the matter.
The ball is now in the Saudi Arabian court.If Riyadh really wants military unity of all Islamic countries it should welcome inclusion of Tehran in this military alliance.If it turns down proposal of our army chief it would not be difficult to draw the conclusion that Riyadh doesn’t have good of the muslims close to its heart but it wants to settle its political scores with Iran. Pakistan ,obviously,cannot become a party to any military alliance that drives a wedge among the muslim countries instead of uniting them on a single platform against the enemies of muslim world.
A GOOD CONDITION PRECEDENT
