SC should give roadmap for wiping out corruption: Siraj

ISLAMABAD, January 13: Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that the Supreme Court, while deciding the Panama leaks case, should give a roadmap for eradicating corruption in the country.
He was talking to the media after the case hearing in Islamabad on Friday.
Sirajul Haq said that the 200 million people of the country were helpless before corrupt politicians and state institutions. He said that the Panama leaks case was a test case for the apex court, the petitioners as also the respondents. He said the court had the authority to seek help from all state institutions for the scrutiny of the documents presented before it in order to reach the truth.
The JI chief said that the court hearing on Friday mostly related to the articles 62 and 63 of the constitution, and added that corruption could not be wiped out without the implementing these articles.
Sirajul Haq fully supported the statement of the Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani regarding the revival of the Students Unions. He said in it was mainly due to the ban on students unions that retired generals and feudal lords were dominating the political field while the middle class and true representatives of the masses were not returning to the assemblies. He said that former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani had promised the revival of the Students Unions but he could not honour his word, and added that Nawaz Sharif government would do good by lifting the ban on students bodies.-Sabah
