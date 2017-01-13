Will compel govt to accept our four demands: Kaira

Friday , 13 January 2017
FAISALABAD, January 13 (NNI): While addressing a press conference, the senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Qamar Zaman Kaira acclaimed that they will compel the government to meet Bilawal’s four demands.
He let it be known that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto would lead Save Punjab Rally on Jan 19.
Qamar Zaman Kaira expressed that the so-called development is only confined to a few big cities while the bigger portion of the country is still deprived.
PPP leader commented that the labourers are unemployed, industries shutdown, businessmen on strike while hospitals are full of patients.
Qamar Zaman Kaira also commented that the in spite of the fact that seven kinds of police force have been formed, the crime rate is still increasing.
He professed that PPP knows as how to run movements and that they will also consult other parties as well. -NNI

