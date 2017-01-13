Governor Sindh Saeeduzzaman Siddiqui laid to rest in Karachi

Friday , 13 January 2017
Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : January 13, 2017
KARACHI, January 13: The 31st Governor of Sindh Saeeduzzaman Siddiqui has been laid to rest in Defence cemetery after the funeral prayer for his eternal peace was offered at Governor House on Friday.
Prominent scholar Mufti Taqi Usmani led his funeral prayer at Governor House today after Friday prayer.
Several dignitaries and government officials including Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Acting Governor Agha Siraj Durrani, Chief Justice Sindh High Court (SHC), Corps Commander, Karachi Lt. General Shahid Baig Mirza, DG Rangers, Major General Mohammad Saeed, former Sindh CM Qaim Ali Shah, Farooq Sattar, Ghaus Ali Shah, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, Deputy Mayor Arshad Vohra, Salim Zia, Nehal Hashmi, Arif Alvi and Manzoor Wassan attended the funeral prayer.
Abdul Qadir Baloch represented Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the funeral. Meantime, former Chief Justice of Pakistan Anwar Zaheer Jamali was also in attendance.
The retired chief justice of Pakistan, Saeed -uz-Zaman Siddiqui had taken oath as the 31st Governor of Sindh on November 11, 2016.
Body of the departed soul wrapped in national flag was carried to the funeral site by a contingent of Pakistan Navy Guards who on the occasion also presented a salute of honor to the deceased Governor.
Notables also condoled with Adnan Siddiqui, the son of late Governor, on the occasion.
Justice (retd) Said-uz-Zaman Siddiqui was sworn in as the 31st Governor of Sindh on November 11, 2016, had passed away due to chest infect and associated breathing problem on Wednesday. -Agencies

