Chinese Ambassador meets Gen Bajwa: China expresses satisfaction on security of CPEC

Ambassador of China Sun Weidong in a meeting with COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi on Friday. – DNA
RAWALPINDI, January 13: China on Friday expressed satisfaction on the arrangements for the security of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
This was formally conveyed by Ambassador of China to Pakistan, Sun
Weidong at a call on with the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, here at the General Headquarters.
According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release, the visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s efforts in combating terrorism and militancy.
Other matters of mutual interest including regional security were also discussed during the meeting, it added. – Agencies
