PM is ignorant how his children become billionaires: Imran Khan

Says there is need to change prime minister, not NAB ordinance
Nawaz Sharif has no proofs and is hiding behind the technicalities
Chairman PTI Imran Khan addressing media outside of Supreme Court after hearing of Panama case. – SABAH
ISLAMABAD, January 13: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insad Chairman Imran Khan has said that billion of rupees properties of children of Nawaz Sharif have been pointed out in Panama leaks. He said the prime minister is ignorant how his children become the billionaires. He said the children became billionaires in the ages of 16, 17 or 18 years and prime minister is ignorant of this fact. He said Nawaz Sharif has no proofs and is hiding behind the technicalities. He said there is no need of changing the NAB Ordinance but there is need to change the prime minister. Imran said NAB should be handed over to him he will catch big dacoits in three months. He said NAB itself says there is corruption of 12 billion rupees daily, adding that it should be told whether the NAB has decreased or increased the corruption.
He said the joint theft of all the dacoits present in jails is less then one dacoity committed in Panama. He said the collection of tax is less then the money embezzled during the year. He said everyone knows corruption has increased. He said NAB protects big corrupt people, adding that there are billions of rupees corruption allegations against Nawaz Sharif but no action was taken against him, adding that NAB in PAC told that it has no jurisdiction.
Imran Khan said that prime minister in parliament said he has all documents and could give all proofs and could tell the people how money went in Mayfair flats. Imran said that prime minister was responding on the Panama leaks, adding that in whole world the people have responded on Panama issue. He said that prime minister was not giving any favor while responding on Panama issue, adding that in democracy the prime minister is answerable.
Imran Khan said that the dictator did not respond, adding that Husni Mubarak did not respond, adding that Muammar Qaddafi, Saddam Hussian and Husni Mubarak had billions of dollars assets abroad but they did not respond. He said that on 2nd November when PTI was staging sit-in the PML-N was saying why PTI did not approach the court, adding that today the PML-N is fleeing from court. He said the PML-N is saying Articles 62 and 63 could not be imposed and court could not make decision, adding that it looks that PTI will have to present four witnesses who have seen Nawaz Sharif taking the money in bags with their own eyes.
Imran Khan said that in Western democracies the prime minister should be honest, adding that Bill Clinton had to become responsible on issue of Monica Lunciky.
He said Nawaz Sharif was speaking lie that he has all the documents, adding that it is reported by ICIJ that Maryam Nawaz is beneficial owner. He said that the London flats were purchased in 1993, adding that Maryam could not purchase the flats at young age so this is the money of Nawaz Sharif. He said ICIJ is saying Maryam is beneficial owner. – Sabah
