Sharif family owns London flats since '90s: BBC Report

  • PM’s son Hussain Nawaz is the owner of Nescol and Nelson companies
  • First London Mayfair flat was bought at 17 Avenfield House by Nescol Ltd in June 1, 1993. Second, flat 16 was bought by Nelson Enterprises Ltd in the same building on July 31, 1995. Third flat, 16-A, was bought on the same date by the same company. Fourth flat 17-A, was bought by Nescol on July 23, 1996
  • Flat “12-A” in Mayfair apartments is owned by a British company Flagship Investment Ltd and the company is of Premier’s son Hasan Nawaz
Image result for Avenfield House

Avenfield House

LONDON, January 13: As the Panamagate case is being tried in the Supreme Court, a fresh report emerged on Friday, claiming with official documents the ownership of the Sharif family’s London apartment.
The Nielson and Nescol offshore companies bought the flats used by the Sharif family since the 1990s, and there have been no changes in their ownership ever since, claimed a BBC Urdu report.
According to official documents received in this regard, the report said, all four flats have been owned by the aforementioned companies, with the premier’s son, Hussain Nawaz admitting owning them.
The Supreme Court is hearing a slew of petitions filed by the opposition parties in the wake of the Panama Papers leaks, with the Sharif family facing allegations of corruption.
One of the explanations that the Sharif family has furnished in this regard include letter of a Qatari prince, but the same has also been criticised by the opposition for its contradictory nature.
Documents have also revealed that another flat “12-A” located in the same block of the Mayfair apartments is owned by a British company Flagship Investment Ltd. According to this company’s documents, its director is none other but premier’s son Hasan Nawaz.
The said 12-A flat was bought by Flagship Investment Ltd at Avenfield House on January 29, 2004.
According to a company that keeps record of corporate organisations, Hasan had started the said company in 2001, which has his address same as of the Park Lane flat.
Meanwhile, Hasan is the director of four more companies, which have the address of the same Avenfield House flat.
According to the documents of a property buying and selling organisation in London, the first flat in central London’s Mayfair residence was bought at 17 Avenfield House by Nescol Ltd in June 1, 1993.
The second, flat 16 was bought by Nelson Enterprises Ltd in the same building on July 31, 1995. The third flat, 16-A, was bought on the same date by the same company while the fourth, 17-A, was bought by Nescol on July 23, 1996.
BBC Urdu contacted premier’s son Hasan and Hussain in writing to seek their response regarding the ownership and dates of purchase of these properties but received no response from them despite the passage of two weeks.
In the letter, Hussain was asked that the ownership of these properties has not changed since 1990s according to the record of the British land registry department, contrary to his claim that these flats were bought in 2006.
The questions raised by BBC also included a query relating to Nelson and Nescol, most importantly about the date of the buying of these offshore companies. – Agencies

