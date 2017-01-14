TTP Betrayal Propaganda An Effort To Denigrate Islamic Nature Of Pakistan’s Constitution?

The propaganda writings and rhetoric’s of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) leaders declare that they do not accept the constitution of Pakistan as “Islamic” and they denigrate the Pakistan movement, criticize Quaid-e-Azam and Liaquat Ali Khan to oppose observance of Independence Day. Furthermore, they have even alleged that there is not a single Islamic clause in the constitution. Indeed one can only wonder whether the TTP actually engaged in any thorough analysis of Pakistan’s history and the constitution before attacking its Islamic credentials. The fact is not but a mere allegation that Pakistan’s constitution is devoid of Islam and propaganda against founding fathers of Pakistan and Pakistan movement, seems all the more perplexing, considering that sometimes foreign commentators are only too quick to launch anti-Pakistan campaign for being the executer and proponent of an “Islamized” constitution.
The two-nation theory which is the basis of the ideology of Pakistan has always been promoted by all the Muslim leaders from Sir Syed Ahmed Khan to Quaid-e-Azam. It states that Muslims of the sub-continent have their own Islamic culture, traditions and religion which are quite different from those of Hindus. In accordance with the two-nation theory, Allama Iqbal had demanded a separate land for the Muslims, where they could live freely according to their own religion, culture and social norms. Both Allama Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam endorsed the Ideology of Pakistan which was based upon the Islamic principles. Pakistan’s creation was not an accident of history. The country came into being as a result of a long and relentless struggle of the Muslims of subcontinent for a separate homeland. During the last year of his life, the Quaid addressed almost every segment of society, including legislators, the armed forces, civil servants, educationists, students, the business community, workers, lawyers and the general public, providing guidelines on every aspect of national life for “building up Pakistan into a modern democratic state based on the Islamic concept of equality, fraternity and social justice”.
Undoubtedly, it was in the name of Islam that Pakistan emerged on the map of the world and the ground norm of the new state and its society, which came to be known as the ideology of Pakistan, was nothing but Muslim faith. Before embarking upon the task of framing of our first constitution, this ideology was translated into words in precise form by the first constituent assembly of Pakistan in ‘Objectives’ Resolution’ passed in 1949. Subsequently, the Constitution of 1973 was made by the members of all the political and religious parties with unanimity prior adoption. It declares the country, “The Islamic Republic of Pakistan” and clearly mentions that Pakistan is basically a democratic state, guided by the Islamic principles and values; no law would be made contrary to Quran and Sunnah and the government will made efforts for implementation of Islamic system.
Amongst other statements regarding Islam, the text of constitution declares Pakistan as an “Islamic Republic” (Article 1); it opens stating in the preamble that “sovereignty over the entire universe belongs to Almighty Allah alone”; it makes Islam the state religion (Article 2); and the president and prime minister must be Muslim and must swear an oath of loyalty to Islamic ideology of Pakistan (Article 41). Furthermore, the oath declares that the president, prime minister and other ministers “will strive to preserve the Islamic Ideology which is the basis for the creation of Pakistan” (Articles 42, 91 and 92). Article 227 also declares that “no law shall be enacted which is repugnant to Islamic injunctions”. Only a few Muslim countries constitution is un-Islamic does not seem well founded. in the world have such a strong form of an “Islamic supremacy” clause, in their constitution. Further, in clauses that are unique only to the Pakistani constitution, the constitution declares that: “steps shall be taken to enable the Muslims of Pakistan, individually and collectively, to order their lives in accordance with the fundamental principles and basic concepts of Islam” (Article 31); that members of parliament must have “adequate knowledge of Islamic teachings” and not be “commonly known as one who violates Islamic injunctions” (Article 62). Of course none of this is to say that the constitutional text reflects how the clauses are enforced on the ground, but based on our analysis; the TTP’s argument that the In order to investigate the constitutions of every Muslim majority country to produce an ordinal ranking of Islamic nature (based on a “model” Islamic constitution) the Islamic Constitutions Index (ICI) found the Pakistani constitution to be very, very “Islamic”. In fact, according to index, only two countries Saudi Arabia and Iran out of more than 40 Muslim majority countries it surveyed have more “Islamic” constitutions than Pakistan. Presumably, the Taliban is not interested in establishing an Islamic state as a legitimate Islamic state providing equal right to all religions, sects and minorities is already functional. Their prejudice for sectarian and political objectives can be understandable which led them to join hands with the enemies of Pakistan. The creation of law and order situation is evident by their sectarian violence anchored with intolerance of opposite ideologies to exercise their constitutional right based on the principle of equality, honored by Islam like many other sects among whom they are also privileged one. Nevertheless, all religious scholars endorsed that the constitution of Pakistan is absolutely in accordance with the Islamic Shariah and there is no law repugnant to the principles of Islam. Federal government also obtained a Fatwa (Religious verdict) from country’s most prominent clerics to declare that the constitution of 1973 is in accordance with Shariah. Pakistan’s constitution is mindful of the fact that it seeks to rule a diverse populace divided along religious, cultural, ethnic and sectarian lines. Under these realities it lays down a general rule that no law shall be made against the dictates of the Quran and Sunnah. The propaganda against the founding fathers of Pakistan and its constitution tells that TTP is not just a domestic terrorist organization with religious and political agenda but a veritable arm of a foreign hostile intelligence agency that has long-term strategic designs against Pakistan. The entire legal system of Pakistan is therefore, within the confines of Shariah. Our Constitution forbids any law which contradicts the teachings of Islam and sovereignty of Allah. It also asserts the Islamic nature of the constitution so much that many prominent Ulema with their complete consent remained Member of Parliament and have sworn in the oath of allegiance with constitution. Hence, there should be no controversy or betrayal propaganda regarding founding fathers of Pakistan, Pakistan movement and the Constitution of Pakistan.
TTP Betrayal Propaganda An Effort To Denigrate Islamic Nature Of Pakistan’s Constitution?
Iftikhar Hussain
