Saturday , 14 January 2017
Hafeez to captain Pakistan in Azhar’s absence

MELBOURNE, JAN 14, – Following an injury to Azhar Ali, the Pakistan cricket team will be captained by Mohammad Hafeez in the second ODI against Australia at MCG on Sunday.
Azhar Ali sustained a hamstring injury during the Brisbane match and has been ruled out. Vice-Captain, Sarfraz Ahmed flew back to Pakistan for personal reasons ahead of the first ODI.
Azhar Ali is expected to recover and be ready to play in Sydney and Adelaide.
Hafeez a senior player joined the team for the ODI series after the Selection Committee decided to accept the request of team management and Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board.
Pakistan lost the first ODI by 92 runs on Friday and have remained winless during the tour of Australia after being swept in the Test series.
Following Pakistan’s exit from the group stages of the World T20 in 2014, Hafeez stepped down as the team’s skipper in this format. During his 29 match tenure as T20 skipper, Pakistan won 17 matches and lost 11.=DNA

Hafeez to captain Pakistan in Azhar's absence
