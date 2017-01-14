Saturday , 14 January 2017
Adulteration of foodstuffs

Posted date : January 14, 2017
Adulteration of foodstuffs
The prime minister should not be presiding over activities which ordinarily Deputy commissioners should preside.A case in point was the distribution of school buses by the PM in Islamabad the other day.The prime minister’s time is too precious to be wasted in pursuits which amount to exercise aimed at getting cheap popularity.
The common man would have appreciated had he,instead, spent his time in the national assembly breathing down the neck of every member of that legislative body to pass a stringent law against those who are selling adulterated milk which is highly injurious to the new generation of this country.
A person buying any edible from the market is not sure whether or not he is buying pure and unadulterated food.What is unfortunate is the fact that adulterated foodstuffs not conforming to the basic hygienic standards are being sold right under the nose of food and health officials who look the other way.The same goes for the sale of sub-standard and spurious medicine over which the drug inspectors seem to have no control,whatever.
Some of the TV channels have been doing excellent job by exposing the unscrupulous traders indulging in adulteration of foodstuffs,hoarding and black marketing of essential commodities.It is on their special investigative reports that police has been able to register cases against the criminals.The arrested persons need to be handed down examplary punishments .

