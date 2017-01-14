LAHORE, January 14: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Saturday announced to launch an anti-government protest movement from January 19. President of PPP-Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that the federal government failed to accept People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s four demands. “Now the party led by Bilawal is starting his campaign against the federal government,” Kaira said.The PPP leader said that the party will start the movement by holding a public meeting in Faisalabad on 19th January. He claimed that the courts do not provide justice to PPP like they give verdicts for Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) in scores of cases.The Panamagate Case cannot come to a full conclusion unless Supreme Court is made more powerful. It is pertinent to mention that PPP Chairman had warned that his party will launch protests across the country if his four demands were not met.Bilawal had demanded the government to implement the parliament resolution regarding China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, re-constitute the parliamentary committee on national security, pass Panama Bill drafted by Pakistan People’s Party and appoint a foreign minister immediately. -DNA
PPP announces anti-govt movement from Jan 19
