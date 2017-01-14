World Bank – designated IWT mediator

In the first week of January, India asked the World Bank not to rush in to resolve a dispute with Pakistan over the Kishanganga and Ratle hydropower projects. Indian officials told a World Bank representative in New Delhi that “any differences over the projects can be resolved bilaterally or through a neutral expert.” It has to be said that the World Bank is the designated IWT mediator and it can appoint neutral expert or refer the matter to the Court of Arbitration. However, Pakistan is averse to the appointment of neutral expert, as it takes into consideration only technical aspect; therefore it approached the World Bank to adjudicate the case in the Court of Arbitration, as it takes into consideration legal as well as technical aspects. It would be appropriate to briefly describe as to how Indus Water Treaty came into being.
On 1st April 1948, India had stemmed the flow of tributaries to Pakistan and discontinued water to the Dipalpur canal and main branches of Upper Bari Doab Canal. Pakistan wanted an equitable allocation of the flow of Indus River and its tributaries between the India and Pakistan. Negotiations had started from 1951, and the treaty was signed in 1960 that gave Pakistan the right to receive unrestricted flow of the western rivers. Thus it was obligatory on the part of India to allow the flow of water unimpeded, though it could use water for generating electricity in the ‘run of rivers’. It was provided in the treaty that in case of a dispute, the World Bank would appoint a ‘neutral expert’ whose decision would be final. Had India taken Pakistan’s objections to the project seriously, both would have avoided the embarrassment of facing a neutral expert to adjudicate the dispute.
But that was not to be. India persistently shrugged off Pakistan’s reservations about the projects. In December 2016, Commissioner for Indus Waters said: “We have received a letter from the World Bank that has halted the process of the court of arbitration, as was requested earlier by Pakistan. Instead it has asked both governments to resolve the dispute bilaterally.” Former Indus commissioner Jamat Ali Shah was of the view that the Pakistani side had put forward a request to the court of arbitration without doing its homework. But Jamat Ali Shah had drawn flak for his lackadaisicalness and ineptness during his long stint for over one and half decade. Once, he was placed on the exit control list after Nimoo Bazgo debacle. At that time Syed Jamaat Ali Shah had objected to the design of the project as being against the provisions of the IWT.
Military Intelligence (MI) Directorate had informed the government on 6th June, 2005 that India was planning to construct the Nimoo-Bazgo hydroelectric project. The most alarming aspect of the report was that the PCIW team never visited the project before and during the construction period of the project. The report also divulged that Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) further informed the government on 25th July, 2005 that the then Indian Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh visited Leh, Kargil and Siachen Glacier on June 11, 2005 and laid the foundation stone of Nimoo-Bazgo and Chutak hydroelectric power plants. At that time, Indian official had claimed that India did inform Mr. Jamaat Ali Shah about the Nimoo Bazgo project 6 months before the initiation of its construction. The report also revealed that the PCIW headed by Syed Jamaat Ali Shah remained silent during 2007, 2008, 2009 about the project.
Anyhow, India is resorting to devious methods since it has completed some mega projects on River Indus, Jhelum and Chenab. India continues building dams on Pakistan’s rivers, and its projects are of a size and scope that many Pakistanis fear could be used to disrupt their hydropower efforts as well as the timing of the flows on which Pakistani crops rely. India has to understand that it is also a lower riparian state, as three rivers namely Sutlej, Indus and Brahamputra (in China its name is Tsangpo) from China to India. If India threatens Pakistan of withdrawing from Indus Water Treaty or violates its stipulations and clauses, China the upper riparian state could also impact water flows into the lower riparian countries like India. The Lalho project on Xiabuqu River in Tibet, a tributary of Yarlung Zangbo (Brahmaputra), in Xigaze in Tibet involves an investment of $740 million.
The construction began in June 2014, and was scheduled to be completed in 2019. It is not clear yet what impact the blockade of the river will have on the flow of water from the Brahmaputra into the lower riparian countries like India and Bangladesh as a result. In 2015, China had operationalised the $1.5 billion Zam Hydropower Station, the largest in Tibet, built on the Brahmaputra River, which had raised concerns in India. But China has been maintaining that it has taken into consideration India’s concerns and allayed apprehensions of restricting the flow of water, saying its dams are ‘run of the river’ projects not designed to hold water. The outline of China’s 12th Five Year Plan indicates that three more hydropower projects on the mainstream of the Brahmaputra river in Tibet autonomous region have been approved for implementation.
World Bank – designated IWT mediator
