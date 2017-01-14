PM has vast experience in white collar crime: Imran Khan

Saturday , 14 January 2017
Posted date : January 14, 2017
  • Says his experience qualifies him to address the gathering on money laundering & tax evasion in Davos
  • Scoffs at PM over WEF participation

    Image result for imran khan tweet

ISLAMABAD, January 13: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday took a swipe at Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday over the latter’s participation in the upcoming World Economic Forum (WEF).
In a message on Twitter, Imran Khan called the prime minister’s decision to join the forum as a supreme irony.
Nawaz Sharif is off to Davos, at taxpayer expense again, where the theme is anti-corruption,” he said.
“Nawaz Sharif’s vast experience in white collar crime probably qualifies him to address the gathering on money laundering and tax evasion etc,” he added.
The visit also coincides with the Panama leaks case being heard by the Supreme Court.
Besides Prime Minister Sharif, former army chief General Raheel Sharif is also attending the economic forum. – SAMAA

