Will bring a swift system for speedy trial of terrorists: Ch Nisar

Says it is unfair to link everything to ASWJ Chief Ludhianvi
Says Dawn leaks report to be submitted soon
RAWALPINDI, January 14: Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan on Saturday said that the aim is to establish such a system, which ensures speedy trial of the terrorists.
Talking to the media persons at Kalar Syedan in Rawalpindi, Chaudhry Nisar said either the elements of these outfits are eliminated in the operation or their cases are before the courts. He said that there is no room for the proscribed terrorist outfits in the country.
He regretted the criticism made on his statement regarding the sectarian outfits. He said his statement in the Senate is on the record and maintained that there is a difference between the organizations proscribed on sectarian lines and the terrorist outfits.
He said there is a need to enact separate laws to deal with outfits proscribed on sectarian lines. Responding to a question about the extension of military courts, the interior minister said the government and the opposition parties have held a meeting on the matter.To a question about the missing persons, the interior minister said that our effort is to recover the missing persons at the earliest. Matters in this regard are moving forward but he cautioned that Continued on page 7
controversy should not be created on the issue.
Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan said due to the steps of the present government, four hundred and fifty thousand fake identity cards were blocked. He, however, said those found according to the law will be unblocked soon.
He said about thirty two thousand and four hundred passport of aliens were also blocked during the period. He said this campaign against aliens and fake identity card holders will be taken to logical conclusion.
Nisar said an independent committee probing the news leak issue would submit its report in a few days.
He said he had nothing to do with the news leak committee as it was formed by the government and only notifed by the Interior Ministry. The minister was talking to journalists here after meeting with the newly elected local government representatives.
Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan lashed out at his critics saying it is unfair to link everything to Maulana Ahmad Ludhianvi, chief of the proscribed Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ).He said how is it fair to link everything to Maulana Ludhianvi?”
Scholars Sajid Naqvi and Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi could not be linked to terrorist organisations but their organisations were still “proscribed on sectarian basis”, he said.
He asked what was wrong in saying the Shia-Sunni conflict dated back 1300 years and is a part of the Islamic history.
Responding to criticism of his remarks in the Senate that outlawed sectarian organisations should not be equated with those of terrorist outfits, Nisar asked whether it was “a crime” to suggest that separate laws should be formed to deal with groups proscribed on sectarian basis to remedy the “confusion being created”.
The minister’s remarks that some organisations were purely terrorists while some had clash on sectarian lines had prompted the opposition to walk out of Senate in protest on Tuesday.-DNA/Agencies
Continued from front page
