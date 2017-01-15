Sunday , 15 January 2017
Utilisation of resources for public welfare top priority of the KPK Govt: Khattak

Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : January 15, 2017
  • Directs quarter concerned to give final touches to the arrangements in District Headquarter Hospital Hangu

CMKPKPervezKhattak1PESHAWAR, January 15: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has directed the quarter concerned to give final touches to the arrangements in District Headquarter Hospital Hangu including availability of water, electricity and cleanliness etc there as the hospital would be formally inaugurated soon. He also directed to prepare a master plan for the housing schemes in Hangu, initiation of practical work on different schemes and introduction of easy allotment process of plots etc. He was presiding over a meeting on developmental strategy of district Hangu at CM Secretariat Peshawar. Provincial Minister for Education Muhammad Atif Khan, MPA Shah Faisal and administrative secretaries also attended.
The meeting was informed about the pace of work on developmental schemes in Hangu district. The meeting was told that the University Campus and press club were ready for inauguration while there was still problems in the provision of separate electricity connection to Fareed Khan Shaheed District Headquarter Hospital, the water supply scheme and permanent cleanliness arrangements in the hospital.
Chief Minister directed to complete all these arrangements within two weeks. He also directed to present him estimations for the dualization of main Hangu road, permanent cleanliness and the removal of encroachments. Chief Minister directed to ensure cleanliness both inside and outside of the hospital. He directed against the delay in the completion of housing schemes in Hangu. Land should be acquired for these housing schemes in Hangu district and the deserving should be given plots on merit under a set procedure. The present government was spending its resources for the public welfare, he added. He directed the elected representatives to play their role for ensuring transparency in these schemes.-PR

