Sunday , 15 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » News » Chinese ships arrive for joint security of CPEC sea route along with Pakistan Navy

Chinese ships arrive for joint security of CPEC sea route along with Pakistan Navy

Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : January 15, 2017 In News Comments Off on Chinese ships arrive for joint security of CPEC sea route along with Pakistan Navy
Chinese ships arrive for joint security of CPEC sea route along with Pakistan Navy
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Image result for Chinese ships arrive for joint security of CPEC sea route along with Pakistan Navy

GWADAR, January 15: China has handed over two ships to Pakistan Navy for joint security along the sea route of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.
The Chinese officials, who reached Gwadar aboard the ships, handed the ships over to their Pakistani counterparts at a ceremony at Gwadar Port.
Commander of Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Arifullah Hussaini received the ships, which have been named after two nearby rivers Hingol and Basole.Speaking at the handing-over ceremony, Vice Admiral Arifullah Hussain said the Chinese ships have become part of the Pakistan Navy, and they will be deployed for the security of the Gwadar port and the sea route of CPEC.
The Chinese government will provide two more ships namely Dasht and Zhob to Pakistan Navy. Work on the ships is in progress in China and will be completed soon.- DNA

Tags

About Zahid Imran

Related posts

News In Pictures

Imran terms Panama case nation’s war against corruption
PM to attend World Economic Forum meeting in Davos
Gen Bajwa urges Afghan President to stop cross border movement of terrorists
Pakistan record first ODI win in Australia in 12 years
PPP deplores, condemns remarks of Interior Minister
Admiral Zakaullah calls on Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force: Naval Chief & Bahrain’s Rear Admiral discuss bilateral naval collaboration
Chinese ships arrive for joint security of CPEC sea route along with Pakistan Navy
Utilisation of resources for public welfare top priority of the KPK Govt: Khattak
Pakistan beat Australia by 6 wickets in 2nd ODI at Melbourne
Hafeez’s captaincy made the difference: Qasim
Duterte threatens martial law in Philippines if drug problem worsens
Will bring a swift system for speedy trial of terrorists: Ch Nisar

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions