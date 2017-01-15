Chinese ships arrive for joint security of CPEC sea route along with Pakistan Navy

GWADAR, January 15: China has handed over two ships to Pakistan Navy for joint security along the sea route of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.
The Chinese officials, who reached Gwadar aboard the ships, handed the ships over to their Pakistani counterparts at a ceremony at Gwadar Port.
Commander of Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Arifullah Hussaini received the ships, which have been named after two nearby rivers Hingol and Basole.Speaking at the handing-over ceremony, Vice Admiral Arifullah Hussain said the Chinese ships have become part of the Pakistan Navy, and they will be deployed for the security of the Gwadar port and the sea route of CPEC.
The Chinese government will provide two more ships namely Dasht and Zhob to Pakistan Navy. Work on the ships is in progress in China and will be completed soon.- DNA
