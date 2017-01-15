It was very necessary that pakistan should win ODIs on the Australian soil because the former Australian captain Chappell had, a few days ago, given a very derogatory statement against us by saying Pakistan had better not send its cricket team to the Down Under if it cannot perform. That statement had hurt the sensibilities of Pakistanis. By beating the Kangaroos on their soil on last Sunday at Melbourne in the second ODI, Pakistan has given a befitting reply to Chappel’s remarks about the quality of our cricket. Hopefully, Pakistan would perform well in the remaining ODIs to prove that our victory in the second ODI wasn’t a fluke and we are fully capable of winning the series against any cricket team on its soil, no matter how strong it is.
We have been underscoring the point time and again that there is no dearth of cricket talent in the country. What is lacking is a foolproof talent hunt programme to bring to the fore the hidden talent and then groom it properly. The PCB should be sending Pakistan’s cricket team quite frequently to countries like England, South Africa, New Zealand and Australia and avoid playing too much on the dead wickets of the Emirates which has caused more harm than good to our boys. The forthcoming visit of our team to the West Indies should stand it in good stead in its preparation for the next ODI World Cup which too is not far away now.
Misbah, Younas and other players in their age group have done well for the country but there comes a time in the life of a player when he has to say that enough is enough. That stage has reached for some of our players who should now make a room for the youngsters by calling it a day voluntarily.
A befitting reply to Chappel’s unwarranted remarks
