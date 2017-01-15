Sunday , 15 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » News » Admiral Zakaullah calls on Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force: Naval Chief & Bahrain’s Rear Admiral discuss bilateral naval collaboration

Admiral Zakaullah calls on Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force: Naval Chief & Bahrain’s Rear Admiral discuss bilateral naval collaboration

Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : January 15, 2017 In News Comments Off on Admiral Zakaullah calls on Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force: Naval Chief & Bahrain’s Rear Admiral discuss bilateral naval collaboration
Admiral Zakaullah calls on Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force: Naval Chief & Bahrain’s Rear Admiral discuss bilateral naval collaboration
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)
Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah is exchanging souvenir with Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force, Rear Admiral Sheikh Khalifa Bin Abdullah Al Khalifa during an official visit.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah is exchanging souvenir with Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force, Rear Admiral Sheikh Khalifa Bin Abdullah Al Khalifa during an official visit.

MANAMA, January 15: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah is on an official visit to Bahrain. During the visit, the Naval Chief called on Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force, Rear Admiral Sheikh Khalifa Bin Abdullah Al Khalifa on Sunday.
Upon his arrival at Royal Bahrain Naval Forces Headquarters, the Admiral was received by his counterpart Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force. A ceremonial Guard of Honour was also presented to the Naval Chief on the occasion.
During the meeting, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah dilated upon matters of mutual interest and bilateral naval collaboration. The Admiral highlighted Pakistan’s commitment and performance in fight against terrorism including participation in Coalition Maritime Campaign Plan (CMCP) and Counter Piracy Operations as well as Command of multinational Task Forces 150 and 151.
Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force, Rear Admiral Sheikh Khalifa Bin Abdullah Al Khalifa highly appreciated the role and contributions of Pakistan Navy in maintaining peace and stability in the region and extending cooperation to Royal Bahrain Navy in diverse fields.-Sabah

Tags

About Zahid Imran

Related posts

News In Pictures

Imran terms Panama case nation’s war against corruption
PM to attend World Economic Forum meeting in Davos
Gen Bajwa urges Afghan President to stop cross border movement of terrorists
Pakistan record first ODI win in Australia in 12 years
PPP deplores, condemns remarks of Interior Minister
Admiral Zakaullah calls on Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force: Naval Chief & Bahrain’s Rear Admiral discuss bilateral naval collaboration
Chinese ships arrive for joint security of CPEC sea route along with Pakistan Navy
Utilisation of resources for public welfare top priority of the KPK Govt: Khattak
Pakistan beat Australia by 6 wickets in 2nd ODI at Melbourne
Hafeez’s captaincy made the difference: Qasim
Duterte threatens martial law in Philippines if drug problem worsens
Will bring a swift system for speedy trial of terrorists: Ch Nisar

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions