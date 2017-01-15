Sunday , 15 January 2017
Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : January 15, 2017 In News Comments Off on Pakistan record first ODI win in Australia in 12 years
Mohammad HafeezMELBOURNE, January 12: Pakistan beat Australia by six wickets in the second one-day international at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, their first ODI win on Australian soil for 12 years.
The win was also Pakistan’s first ODI victory at the MCG since 1985 and levels the five-match series at 1-1.
Powered by a solid start from Mohammad Hafeez and Sharjeel Khan and helped along by the middle-order, the Green Shirts sailed to a comfortable win over the hosts chasing the target of 221.Agencies

