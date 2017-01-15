Sunday , 15 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » News » Gen Bajwa urges Afghan President to stop cross border movement of terrorists

Gen Bajwa urges Afghan President to stop cross border movement of terrorists

Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : January 15, 2017 In News Comments Off on Gen Bajwa urges Afghan President to stop cross border movement of terrorists
Gen Bajwa urges Afghan President to stop cross border movement of terrorists
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)
  • Says elements inimical to peace in the region are strengthened by the blame game

GenQamarJavedBajwaRAWALPINDI, January 15: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday telephoned d to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to condole over the loss of life in recent terror attacks in Afghanistan and build rapport with Pakistan, said a statement issued by military’s media wing.
Inter-Services Public Relations chief Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor tweeted the statement, which read that the army chief “pressed upon Afghanistan to cooperate in stopping the to and fro movement of terrorists from across the border”.
The army chief suggested installing a “robust border management mechanism and intelligence cooperation” to restrict the movement of terrorists.
“Elements inimical to peace in the region are strengthened by blame game,” the statement read.
“All safe havens of terrorists have been eliminated from Pakistan,” the army chief was quoted as saying.
Gen Bajwa reportedly empathised on the “tragic series of events” that unrolled on the “people of both the brotherly countries” over the last few years.
He reiterated Pakistan’s cooperation with the Afghan government and its people to “eliminate the scourge of terrorism” that is affecting peace and destabilising the region.
“Pakistan has come a long way in its fight against terrorism of all hue and colour,” the statement read, adding that “all safe havens [of militants] have been eliminated in the process”.
“Both nations should rather focus on capitalising the gains of Operation Zarb-i-Azb in Pakistan,” he added.
Ghani thanked Gen Bajwa for his sentiment and echoed his resolve in improving peace and stability in the region.
Earlier this week, scores of protesters gathered outside the Pakistan embassy in Kabul to demonstrate against Pakistan’s alleged support for insurgents.
The demonstrators had raised slogans against Pakistan Army’s intelligence arm, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).
The protesters accused the Pakistan embassy of being a “nest of spies in Afghanistan” and said the “ISI supports insurgents and had a hand in recent terrorist attacks in the country”.
The Afghan leadership had earlier invited Gen Bajwa to visit Kabul, which was announced in a statement tweeted by the ISPR chief few weeks back.
The ISPR chief said that COAS had telephoned Ghani, Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah and his Afghan counterpart and felicitated them on the eve of New Year, while reiterating the resolve to work together in 2017 for the peace and stability in the region.-Agencies

Tags

About Zahid Imran

Related posts

News In Pictures

Imran terms Panama case nation’s war against corruption
PM to attend World Economic Forum meeting in Davos
Gen Bajwa urges Afghan President to stop cross border movement of terrorists
Pakistan record first ODI win in Australia in 12 years
PPP deplores, condemns remarks of Interior Minister
Admiral Zakaullah calls on Commander Royal Bahrain Naval Force: Naval Chief & Bahrain’s Rear Admiral discuss bilateral naval collaboration
Chinese ships arrive for joint security of CPEC sea route along with Pakistan Navy
Utilisation of resources for public welfare top priority of the KPK Govt: Khattak
Pakistan beat Australia by 6 wickets in 2nd ODI at Melbourne
Hafeez’s captaincy made the difference: Qasim
Duterte threatens martial law in Philippines if drug problem worsens
Will bring a swift system for speedy trial of terrorists: Ch Nisar

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions