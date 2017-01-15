PM to attend World Economic Forum meeting in Davos

ISLAMABAD, January 15: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will visit Switzerland on Monday to participate in the annual meeting of World Economic Forum in Davos-Klosters.
The prime minister received the invitation from founder and executive chairman Klaus Schwab. The forum will take place from 17-20 January and will be attended by several world leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The Prime Minister has a full agenda at Davos, including a number of bilateral meetings with heads of states and governments, as well as with business leaders. Among others, he will meet the new Secretary General United Nations, Mr. Antonio Guterres, as well as the Swiss President, H.E. Ms. Doris Leuthard, at Davos.
The Prime Minister will address a large group of about 60 top business leaders on Investing in Pakistan: The New Reality.
In addition, he will have round table meeting in which the Prime Minister will share with a select group of business leaders, the dramatic economic changes taking place in Pakistan and the immense investment and trade opportunities that are opening up in the country.
Over 3200 heads of states/government, public figures, top business leaders, academics and media leaders will participate in the WEF Annual Meeting 2017. The theme for the 2017 WEF Annual Meeting is Responsive and Responsible Leadership. The World Economic Forum annual meeting provides an unparalleled platform to discuss wide ranging economic and political issues.
Participants at WEF 2017 will reflect on the key challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Strengthening global collaboration, and revitalizing the global economy. Prime Minister will reflect upon these challenges in his interaction at Davos.
Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s participation in WEF’s Annual Meeting 2017 would help project Pakistan as a prime destination for business, investment and trade.
Former Army Chief General (Retd) Raheel Sharif will also be present and speak on several issues including terrorism and the international security challenges. -NNI
PM to attend World Economic Forum meeting in Davos
ISLAMABAD, January 15: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will visit Switzerland on Monday to participate in the annual meeting of World Economic Forum in Davos-Klosters.
The prime minister received the invitation from founder and executive chairman Klaus Schwab. The forum will take place from 17-20 January and will be attended by several world leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The Prime Minister has a full agenda at Davos, including a number of bilateral meetings with heads of states and governments, as well as with business leaders. Among others, he will meet the new Secretary General United Nations, Mr. Antonio Guterres, as well as the Swiss President, H.E. Ms. Doris Leuthard, at Davos.
The Prime Minister will address a large group of about 60 top business leaders on Investing in Pakistan: The New Reality.
In addition, he will have round table meeting in which the Prime Minister will share with a select group of business leaders, the dramatic economic changes taking place in Pakistan and the immense investment and trade opportunities that are opening up in the country.
Over 3200 heads of states/government, public figures, top business leaders, academics and media leaders will participate in the WEF Annual Meeting 2017. The theme for the 2017 WEF Annual Meeting is Responsive and Responsible Leadership. The World Economic Forum annual meeting provides an unparalleled platform to discuss wide ranging economic and political issues.
Participants at WEF 2017 will reflect on the key challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Strengthening global collaboration, and revitalizing the global economy. Prime Minister will reflect upon these challenges in his interaction at Davos.
Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s participation in WEF’s Annual Meeting 2017 would help project Pakistan as a prime destination for business, investment and trade.
Former Army Chief General (Retd) Raheel Sharif will also be present and speak on several issues including terrorism and the international security challenges. -NNI
About Zahid Imran
Related posts
Imran terms Panama case nation’s war against ...
January 15, 2017
Gen Bajwa urges Afghan President to stop ...
January 15, 2017
Pakistan record first ODI win in Australia ...
January 15, 2017
PPP deplores, condemns remarks of Interior Minister
January 15, 2017