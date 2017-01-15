Imran terms Panama case nation’s war against corruption

Says Sharif family purchased Mayfair flats in 1993
Chairman PTI Imran Khan addressing a big public gathering in Stadium Ground, DG Khan on Sunday.
DERA GHAZI KHAN: Terming the ongoing Panama case against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s children a ‘war against corruption’, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan says the country will soon be rid of the ‘Sharif mafia’, sources reported.
‘If we win this war against corruption, our country will head to new era of prosperity,’ he said while addressing a public meeting in Dera Ghazi Khan today.
Khan claimed that Nawaz Sharif looted nation’s wealth through money laundering. He reiterated that PM Sharif had been caught in the Panama Papers case.
“I am not going to spare corrupt looters until I am alive.”
The PTI chief expressed hope that his party would win ‘war against corruption’ and build ‘Naya Pakistan’.
Mocking at the ruling government, Khan said he was forming a ‘corruption team’ that will be led by Nawaz Sharif.
He also cited recent BBC report accusing PM’s children of owning properties in London.
He vowed to build hospital in DG Khan, after launching the same venture in Karachi. We need to make New Pakistan, where the poor could get their rights and basic necessities of life, he added.
The leaked papers, comprising 11.5 million documents from Panama-based law firm Mossack Fonseca, exposes how some of the world’s most powerful people have secreted their money offshore, and also implicated Sharif’s sons Hasan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz.
Three of Sharif’s four children are named in the Panama Papers – daughter Maryam, who has been tipped to be his political successor and sons Hasan and Hussain – with the records showing they owned London real estate through offshore companies administered by Mossack Fonseca.-Imran Khan has said that Sharif family bought Mayfair flats in 1993 and that the premier laundered money out of Pakistan.-Agencies
