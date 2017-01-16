A Partnership Of Leaders That Doesn’t Make Pakistan Proud

President of the PPPP and father of Bilawal Bhutto the Chairman of the PPP, Mr Asif Ali Zardari has left for Dubai on his way to Washington where he is reportedly participating in the swearing-in ceremony of the President-elect of the United States of America.
Mr Zardari can better be described, in the context of the political scenario of Pakistan, the Co-Chairman of the ‘Democracy Project’ chaired by the country’s Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif.
On the surface the PPPP leads the country’s opposition to the ruling party. But beneath the veneer, a master plan is being pursued relentlessly and dedicatedly to enforce two-party system in the country, and eliminate or marginalize any threat that may surface to undermine this system which ensures (as per the 18th amendment) the continuity of the power that the bosses of the two parties i.e the PMLN and the PPPP enjoy. It goes without saying that both, the GHQ and the PTI, are seen as potential threats to the system that has effectively distributed the resources of the country and its political power between the bosses of the PMLN and the PPPP, and that both are aggressively fond of calling DEMOCRACY.
Zardari’s visit to Washington should be analysed and judged in the context of the above scenario.
The actual policy of the PPPP should not be evaluated on the basis of the highly charged anti-MNS statements of the so-called Bilawal-camp. Bilawal is no more than Mr Zardari’s son, and those engaged in anti-MNS oratory are no more than the pawns of the PPPP boss. The actual policy of the PPPP is the same as that of the PMLN. Pursuit of just one objective— the defense of the leaders of the two parties against the ‘Fallout’ of the Panama Papers case.
Zardari knows, the fall of MNS will signal his fall too. Both have become virtually the Symbols of Corruption, in the perception of the country’s very large majority. Both believe that only Donald Trump now can bail them out.
Zardari Sahib is going to Washington not just in his own capacity, but also as Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s envoy.
Mian Nawaz Sharif has chosen to represent Pakistan at Davos, where our ex-Army Chief, General Raheel Sharif too will be speaking in his personal capacity.
For MNS, it will be quite a test of ‘self-esteem’, as his presence there will be in the wake of the highly-talked about BBC report which is unlikely to have escaped the attention of most world leaders attending the Davos Conference.
A Partnership Of Leaders That Doesn’t Make Pakistan Proud
