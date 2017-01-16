KARACHI: While terming Pakistan’s series-levelling victory in the second One-day International in Melbourne, former chief selector Salahuddin Ahmed Sallu credited the entire team for the much-awaited result on what has had been a disappointing tour of Australia.
“To be honest, I was bitterly disappointed the way Pakistan lost the first [ODI] game in Brisbane [on Friday] because the pressure was off Australia once they fought back to get 268 on a pitch that was helpful for the bowlers,” Sallu told Dawn on Sunday. “But credit to our team for the resilience they exhibited to stage comeback at the MCG. I thought [Mohammad] Hafeez proved his value with a resolute knock despite being dropped very early on. But he showed tremendous dedication as [stand-in captain] while leading from the front. The win has given Pakistan hopes of doing well in the remaining three fixtures.”
Sallu also showered praise on Shoaib Malik for guiding the chase after Hafeez was dismissed. “Being an experienced campaigner, Malik showcased his value as a finisher when the team needed it most. His was a quality innings and the way he paced the chase was admirable. The Australians knew that as long as Malik was there, it was going to be Pakistan’s game.”
The former Test all-rounder also lauded the bowlers and singled out Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir as the most impressive of the lot.
“They all bowled superbly. Upfront Mohammad Amir and Junaid Khan ensured Pakistan got early wickets. Amir, in particular, appeared to be getting back into the bowler we knew he was [before the spot-fixing ban] six years ago,” Sallu commented. “Junaid made a fine comeback in his place of Wahab Riaz. Imad was brilliant all through his spell and never let Australian batsmen get on top with his immaculate line and length and deserved two crucial wickets.”
Team effort inspired Pakistan, says Sallu
