MIRPUR, January 16: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan has asked public sector universities (PSU) to prepare skilled manpower for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and foreign job opportunities.
He was addressing the second convocation of Mirpur University of Science and Technology in Mirpur on Monday. Masood Khan said Azad Kashmir will be linked with CPEC through Mansehra-Muzaffarabad-Mirpur-Mangla Motorway that will boost trade activities and create job opportunities in the area. Referring to occupied Kashmir, he reiterated that people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir will continue to extend moral, diplomatic and political support to their oppressed brethren of the occupied valley.
The AJK President gave away fifty gold medals and over 1600 degrees to the graduates and postgraduate students besides Ph.D and M.Phil degrees.
The President also gave away Doctor of letters degree to elderly Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gillani in recognition of his life-long meritorious services to the Kashmir cause.
His degree was received by representative of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leader Ghulam Muhammad Safi. -DNA
Sardar Masood asks PSU to prepare skilled manpower for CPEC
