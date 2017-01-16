A discussion has,lately,started on the political stage of the country whether or not the office of the president and governor should be done away with.There is no denying the fact that both these offices are ceremonial in essence and if they are abolished heavens are not going to fall.A big non-developmental budget is earmarked for these two state institutions every year whereas the fact of the matter is that under the constitution of the country they are toothless and good for nothing with little or no public utility.
Sir Winston Churchill had famously said that parliamentary Democratic system is hitherto the best system known to the mankind but if some day a system better than it is discovered we shouldn’t hesitate embracing it.
Let us admit that the parliamentary system which we practise in this country is not people-friendly.It is favourably disposed towards the elite class.The landless peasants,the mills labourers and the working class is never properly represented in parliament .Small wonder the legislation which is carried out in our parliament protect the economic benefits of the elite and has no regard for the interest of the commoners.
Time has certainly come when a system akin to proportional system of representation is put into effect in this country so that every segment of our society gets a proper representation in parliament.
Superfluous state institutions
