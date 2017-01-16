Khawaja Asif warns of dire consequences if India tries to conduct ‘real’ surgical strike

ISLAMABAD, January 16: Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday warned neighbouring India of severe consequences in case New Delhi tried to conduct a real surgical strike.
In a fiery speech during the Senate session, Asif said India does not want to continue the process of negotiation. The neighbouring country doesn’t want tension to subside, he stated.
The defence minister was speaking over the subject of Indian violation of the border. He pointed to the claim made by the Indian Chief of Army Staff that India could conduct another surgical strike.
“The first surgical strike by India was also fake,” said the defence minister, adding that the entire farce of the surgical strikes was created to dupe the Indian nation.
Khawaja Asif in his speech said that there could be some possible explanation behind India’s fake claim of across-the-border strikes.
India wants to link the ongoing freedom struggle in Occupied Kashmir
to terrorism and infiltration.
India wants to connect the ongoing uprising in IoK to Pakistan and made such references on several international forums, although it remained unsuccessful.
Pakistan will continue to provide diplomatic and moral support to the people of the Occupied territory, he said.
Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan has garnered successes in war against terrorism.
“The coalition of 16 countries’ militaries in Afghanistan was no way near our level of success,” he said.
Asif said that the armed forces successfully eliminated the terrorist safe havens in North Waziristan. The Senate also unanimously passed a resolution against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for linking terrorism to Pakistan.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had branded Pakistan a “mothership of terrorism” at the summit of BRICS nations in October. Modi’s remarks to a meeting of leaders from BRICS – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – aimed to escalate his diplomatic drive to isolate Pakistan.
Modi’s statements failed to muster the support of BRICS leaders to include Pakistan in the five-nation bloc’s declaration as a terrorist state. In their joint statement, the BRICS leaders had condemned recent attacks against some of its members “including that in India” but had made no mention of Pakistan.-Agencies
