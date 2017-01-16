Monday , 16 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » News » ECP orders PTI to produce all records in party funds case

ECP orders PTI to produce all records in party funds case

Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : January 16, 2017 In News Comments Off on ECP orders PTI to produce all records in party funds case
ECP orders PTI to produce all records in party funds case
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

Image result for funds

ISLAMABAD, January 16: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday ordered the lawyer of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to present party records in the party’s fund case.
A bench of the election commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan, heard the case.
In the hearing, PTI’s counsel accused the ECP of having a discriminatory attitude against the party and sought more time from the commission to reply to the allegations leveled at the party.
The petition was filed by Tehreek-e-Insaf’s ex-information secretary Akbar S. Babar who alleged corruption and violation of rules in collection of the party funds and donations.
Chief Election Commissioner Justice (R) Sardar Raza, in his strong remarks, said that the case is pending for two-and-half years and asked whether any kind of game is being played with the commission.
He added that the commission has nothing to do with politics, “we curse it”. Another member Irshad Qaisar remarked that everyone starts to speak in the commission whenever they please. He added, “They themselves are enough to spread prejudice.”
ECP adjourned the hearing of the case till 24th January and ordered PTI’s lawyer to present the relevant record in the next hearing. Petitioner Akbar S. Babar talking to media outside the commission asked why Imran Khan is silent if he hasn’t involved in corruption. -DNA

Tags

About Zahid Imran

Related posts

News In Pictures

Why PM is seeking immunity if had not uttered a lie in the Parliament: Supreme Court
Government takes history’s biggest U-turn in SC: Imran
Pakistan condoles Turkish Cargo Plane Crash in Kyrgyzstan
Nawaz arrives in Switzerland to attend WEF’s annual meeting
Pakistan supports Afghan-led peace, reconciliation process: COAS
ECP orders PTI to produce all records in party funds case
Khawaja Asif warns of dire consequences if India tries to conduct ‘real’ surgical strike
Sardar Masood asks PSU to prepare skilled manpower for CPEC
Team effort inspired Pakistan, says Sallu
Starc and Marsh to miss Perth ODI against Pakistan
37 killed in Turkish cargo jet crash in Kyrgyzstan
Imran terms Panama case nation’s war against corruption

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions