ISLAMABAD, January 16: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday ordered the lawyer of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to present party records in the party’s fund case.
A bench of the election commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan, heard the case.
In the hearing, PTI’s counsel accused the ECP of having a discriminatory attitude against the party and sought more time from the commission to reply to the allegations leveled at the party.
The petition was filed by Tehreek-e-Insaf’s ex-information secretary Akbar S. Babar who alleged corruption and violation of rules in collection of the party funds and donations.
Chief Election Commissioner Justice (R) Sardar Raza, in his strong remarks, said that the case is pending for two-and-half years and asked whether any kind of game is being played with the commission.
He added that the commission has nothing to do with politics, “we curse it”. Another member Irshad Qaisar remarked that everyone starts to speak in the commission whenever they please. He added, “They themselves are enough to spread prejudice.”
ECP adjourned the hearing of the case till 24th January and ordered PTI’s lawyer to present the relevant record in the next hearing. Petitioner Akbar S. Babar talking to media outside the commission asked why Imran Khan is silent if he hasn’t involved in corruption. -DNA
ECP orders PTI to produce all records in party funds case
