Pakistan supports Afghan-led peace, reconciliation process: COAS

RAWALPINDI: General Joseph L Votel, Commander United States Central Command (US CENTCOM), called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters on Monday.
According to ISPR press release, the matters of mutual professional interests with special focus on security situation in Afghanistan were discussed in the meeting.
The army chief highlighted the importance of Pakistan’s accords to its relations with US, particularly cooperation in counter-terrorism and regional stability.
General Bajwa said that Pakistan supports and looks forward to an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process.
With reference to recent terrorist incidents in Afghanistan and follow up rhetoric from certain factions implicating Pakistan, the COAS said that blame game is detrimental to enduring peace and stability.
He highlighted that Pakistan has undertaken operations against terrorists of all hue and colour and there are no safe havens inside Pakistan to be used against Afghanistan.
He expressed his commitment to work in close coordination with Afghanistan and US-led Resolute Support Mission (RSM) for improved security environment in Pak-Afghan border region.
In this regard, he emphasized requirement of Pak-Afghan border security and intelligence sharing mechanism.
The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Paksitan Army’s success in fight against terrorism and continued efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region.
General Joseph emphasized the need for continued and meaningful
engagement between all stakeholders involved in peace and stability of Afghanistan. He supported the views of the COAS on inclusive reconciliation in Afghanistan through an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led process. Earlier on arrival at GHQ, a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented Guard of Honour to the visiting dignitary. General Joseph also laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhda to pay homage to martyrs.-Agencies
Pakistan supports Afghan-led peace, reconciliation process: COAS
Says no terror hideouts are in Pakistan
RAWALPINDI: General Joseph L Votel, Commander United States Central Command (US CENTCOM), called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters on Monday.
According to ISPR press release, the matters of mutual professional interests with special focus on security situation in Afghanistan were discussed in the meeting.
The army chief highlighted the importance of Pakistan’s accords to its relations with US, particularly cooperation in counter-terrorism and regional stability.
General Bajwa said that Pakistan supports and looks forward to an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process.
With reference to recent terrorist incidents in Afghanistan and follow up rhetoric from certain factions implicating Pakistan, the COAS said that blame game is detrimental to enduring peace and stability.
He highlighted that Pakistan has undertaken operations against terrorists of all hue and colour and there are no safe havens inside Pakistan to be used against Afghanistan.
He expressed his commitment to work in close coordination with Afghanistan and US-led Resolute Support Mission (RSM) for improved security environment in Pak-Afghan border region.
In this regard, he emphasized requirement of Pak-Afghan border security and intelligence sharing mechanism.
The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Paksitan Army’s success in fight against terrorism and continued efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region.
General Joseph emphasized the need for continued and meaningful
engagement between all stakeholders involved in peace and stability of Afghanistan. He supported the views of the COAS on inclusive reconciliation in Afghanistan through an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led process. Earlier on arrival at GHQ, a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented Guard of Honour to the visiting dignitary. General Joseph also laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhda to pay homage to martyrs.-Agencies
About Zahid Imran
Related posts
Why PM is seeking immunity if had ...
January 16, 2017
Government takes history’s biggest U-turn in SC: ...
January 16, 2017
Pakistan condoles Turkish Cargo Plane Crash in ...
January 16, 2017
Nawaz arrives in Switzerland to attend WEF’s ...
January 16, 2017