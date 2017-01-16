Nawaz arrives in Switzerland to attend WEF’s annual meeting

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif received by Ambassador Tehmina Janjua upon his arrival in Zurich on Monday.
DAVOS, January 16: Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif arrived in Switzerland on Monday to attend World Economic Forum’s annual meeting beginning in Davos from today (Tuesday).
Apart from addressing the forum, the Prime Minister will hold a number of meetings with heads of State, government, and business leaders. He will encourage leading business firms to invest in Pakistan. Nawaz Sharif will be presenting Pakistan’s case of economic success and the ideal business and investment opportunities for Foreign Direct Investment.
The Prime Minister would be effectively utilizing this opportunity to discuss wide ranging economic issues as over 3,200 heads of states, government, public figures, top business leaders, academics and media leaders are participating in the meeting.
The annual meeting will provide an ideal opportunity for presenting Pakistan’s case of macroeconomic stability and ideal business opportunities, which is also acknowledged by leading financial institutions of the world.
WEF Executive Chairman Professor Klaus Schwab has extended the invitation to Prime Minister to attend the four-day meeting.
Among others, prime minister will meet the new Secretary General United Nations Antonio Guterres and Swiss President Ms. Doris Leuthard, at Davos.
The Prime Minister will address a large group of about 60 top business leaders on “Investing in Pakistan: The New Reality”.
In addition, he will have round table meeting in which the Prime Minister will share with a select group of business leaders, the dramatic economic changes taking place in Pakistan and the immense investment and trade opportunities that are opening up in the country.
The theme for the 2017 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting is “Responsive and Responsible Leadership”. Nawaz Sharif’s participation in the event would help project Pakistan as a prime destination for business, investment, and trade.-Sabah
