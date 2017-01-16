Pakistan condoles Turkish Cargo Plane Crash in Kyrgyzstan

ISLAMABAD, January 16: Pakistan on Monday expressed utmost grief and sorrow about the sad air tragedy that struck the Turkish cargo plane in Kyrgyzstan en-route to Istanbul resulting in the loss of 37 precious lives of Turkish and Kyrgyz nationals.
A statement from the Foreign Office said, “The Government and the people of Pakistan offer their heartfelt condolences to the Governments and the brotherly peoples of Turkey and Kyrgyzstan, as well as to the families of those who lost their loved ones in this tragic accident.” Pakistan stands in strong solidarity with their Turkish and Kyrgyz brethren in this hour of grief,” it said. -DNA
