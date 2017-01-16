Government takes history’s biggest U-turn in SC: Imran

Says Nawaz Sharif is trying to hide behind the immunity
Says PM is using his children as shelter & children using Qatari letter for shelter
Chairman PTI Imran Khan talking to media outside of Supreme Court in Islamabad on Monday. -DNA
ISLAMABAD, January 16: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday said that the government took the history’s biggest ‘U-turn’ in the Supreme Court. He said Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is trying to hide behind the immunity. He said Supreme Court is asking for money trail from Nawaz Sharif but so far Nawaz did not provide this. He said prime minister is using his children as shelter and his children are using Qatari letter for shelter. He said it looks that prime minister has put all burden on his children and his children have put all burden on Qatari prince. He said the moral authority of prime minister has ended. He said there is no moral authority left Nawaz Sharif to remain prime minister. Imran said his party has submitted all proofs in Supreme Court and it is wrong that we have not submitted any proofs. He said in democratic government prime minister did not enjoy any immunity.
Talking to media after the hearing of Panamagate case in Supreme Court, Imran Khan said that the government played a bluff which
backfired. He added that the Prime Minister had declared in the Parliament that he was ready for accountability and would not seek any immunity, however today his counsel argued the “Prime Minister has immunity for telling lies and they have no documents”. He said that today during Prime Minister’s counsel arguments, half of the people in attendance in SC were sleeping. He added that the whole nation was eagerly waiting for the government to present the money trail. The PTI chief said that now the BBC had also carried reports that the London flats were in possession of Sharif family since 90’s. He questioned as to why the government was not initiating court cases against BBC and ICIJ if it considered their reports fake and baseless. He added that if Marryum Nawaz was owner of London flats then the letter of Qatari prince had no validity. He added that Panama case had exposed the rulers, who had not even imagined of being held accountable. Imran said that in democracy a Prime Minister rules on the basis of his/her moral authority. Imran Khan said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has now got trapped after it played bluff in Panamagate scandal case. The PML-N never accepted the ownership of flats in upscale area of London; however, they never knew that the matter will be taken up by the court, said Imran. The PTI chief said the ICIJ documents have proved that Maryam Nawaz is the real owner of the flats and the letter from Qatari prince has turned out to be a fraud. The entire nation is waiting for the money trail which has not come to the fore as yet, he added.-Sabah
