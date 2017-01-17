PERTH, January 17: Pakistan captain Azhar Ali is unlikely to play in the third ODI in Perth on Thursday, a team official said on Monday.
According to the official, although Azhar is recovering, he is unlikely to attain fitness in time to return to the playing eleven for the third ODI. However, there are chances that he will be fit for the final two games of the series to be played in Sydney and Adelaide.
Azhar suffered a hamstring injury in the opening ODI in Brisbane and had to miss the second ODI at MCG. In his absence, veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez captained the side and top-scored to help Pakistan record their first victory on Australian soil in 12 years.
Pakistan cricket team arrived in Perth on Monday and trained at the W.A.C.A. ground on Tuesday morning. – DNA
Azhar Ali may miss third ODI against Australia
PERTH, January 17: Pakistan captain Azhar Ali is unlikely to play in the third ODI in Perth on Thursday, a team official said on Monday.
According to the official, although Azhar is recovering, he is unlikely to attain fitness in time to return to the playing eleven for the third ODI. However, there are chances that he will be fit for the final two games of the series to be played in Sydney and Adelaide.
Azhar suffered a hamstring injury in the opening ODI in Brisbane and had to miss the second ODI at MCG. In his absence, veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez captained the side and top-scored to help Pakistan record their first victory on Australian soil in 12 years.
Pakistan cricket team arrived in Perth on Monday and trained at the W.A.C.A. ground on Tuesday morning. – DNA
About Zahid Imran
Related posts
Contradictory statements of PM & his son ...
January 17, 2017
Nawaz Sharif’s speech has pushed him ...
January 17, 2017
PM’s politics will end if he speaks ...
January 17, 2017
Ishaq Dar files petition against Imran Khan ...
January 17, 2017