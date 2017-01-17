Tuesday , 17 January 2017
Americans aren’t trusted friends

In a few days’ time both the prime minister and former president Zardari might be meeting state department highly placed officials in Washington when they attend the oath taking ceremony of the new American president.One doesn’t know whether the new American set up holds these Pakistani leaders in high esteem or not because both of them have a lot to live down .Their financial shenanigans are an open secret known to every body in the world and in their own country who matters.The American officials are not bothered whether any foreign head of state they are dealing with is a military dictator or a democrat ; whether he is scrupulously honest or corrupt.All that matters to them is whether he is going to dance to their tune or not.All those former heads of state of Pakistan have been near and dear to Washington who played second fiddle to it.Trump is certainly going to be no exception in the matter.
White House is already annoyed over the grown and growing relationship between Islamabad and Beijing.CPEC is a sore in its eyes.The new American president would go the whole hog in creating hurdles in the successful completion of this vital Sino-Pak economic development project .The present and the future rulers of this country should observe a policy of abundant caution and ensure that under no circumstances any American interference in the CPEC be tolerated.Time has certainly come when we should avoid past mistakes and forge a close relationship with Moscow also besides further cementing our economic and military ties with China.Once bitten twice shy.We were bitten not once but many times by the Yankees in the past.From 1947 onwards up till now we have been following a policy of appeasement towards Washington but the Americans have always let us down in our hour of crisis.It is time we said goodbye to them.

