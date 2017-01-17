Tuesday , 17 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » News » Ishaq Dar files petition against Imran Khan in SC

Ishaq Dar files petition against Imran Khan in SC

Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : January 17, 2017 In News Comments Off on Ishaq Dar files petition against Imran Khan in SC
Ishaq Dar files petition against Imran Khan in SC
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

MuhammadIshaqDarISLAMABAD, January 17: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has submitted a petition against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan in the Supreme Court.
The petition states that Imran Khan is leveling false allegations at Dar. “The higher courts have dismissed all charges,” it says.
“Even Imran Khan knows that the allegation he is hurling at me are false,” it adds.-Agencies

Tags

About Zahid Imran

Related posts

News In Pictures

Contradictory statements of PM & his son are matter of concern, not immunity: SC
Nawaz Sharif’s speech has pushed him in hot water: Imran Khan
PM’s politics will end if he speaks truth: Sh Rasheed
Ishaq Dar files petition against Imran Khan in SC
Pakistan not to accept external pressure on IWT: Khawaja Asif
Mamnoon Hussain urges expansion of BISP to far-flung areas of the country
Azhar Ali may miss third ODI against Australia
Iran signs phone & petrol deals with Syria
Why PM is seeking immunity if had not uttered a lie in the Parliament: Supreme Court
Government takes history’s biggest U-turn in SC: Imran
Pakistan condoles Turkish Cargo Plane Crash in Kyrgyzstan
Nawaz arrives in Switzerland to attend WEF’s annual meeting

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions