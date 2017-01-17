ISLAMABAD, January 17: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has submitted a petition against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan in the Supreme Court.
The petition states that Imran Khan is leveling false allegations at Dar. “The higher courts have dismissed all charges,” it says.
“Even Imran Khan knows that the allegation he is hurling at me are false,” it adds.-Agencies
Ishaq Dar files petition against Imran Khan in SC
