Tuesday , 17 January 2017
Breakingnews
You Are Here: Home » Uncategorized » Bilawal Bhutto to lead PPP rally from Lahore to Faisalabad

Bilawal Bhutto to lead PPP rally from Lahore to Faisalabad

Posted by : Zahid Imran Posted date : January 17, 2017 In Uncategorized Comments Off on Bilawal Bhutto to lead PPP rally from Lahore to Faisalabad
Bilawal Bhutto to lead PPP rally from Lahore to Faisalabad
0 votes, 0.00 avg. rating (0% score)

bilawal-bhutto-zardariLAHORE, January 17: According to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), their public campaign will commence from January 19. PPP has written a letter to the government of Punjab in order to carry out a rally from Lahore to Faisalabad.
It has also sought permission from chief secretary, Punjab Police IG, home secretary in the letter. Sources told that special truck that was once used by Benazir Bhutto herself for rallies has reached Lahore.
The truck will be decorated at Bilawal House in Lahore and then departed towards Faisalabad. Reports suggest that PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the rally in Faisalabad while standing on the same truck.
PPP’s Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira has stated that this significant rally will initiate a wave against government.
The party has also issued a road map for rally which will begin from Bilawal House and reach Sheikhupura Road using Faizpur Interchange on the way from Motorway. Thus, the rally will enter Faisalabad after touching Nankana Sahib.
Bilawal Bhutto will address the gathering at Nankana Mor and Shahkot. Qamar Zaman suggested that PPP will get rid of present rulers.-Agencies

Tags

About Zahid Imran

Related posts

News In Pictures

Contradictory statements of PM & his son are matter of concern, not immunity: SC
Nawaz Sharif’s speech has pushed him in hot water: Imran Khan
PM’s politics will end if he speaks truth: Sh Rasheed
Ishaq Dar files petition against Imran Khan in SC
Pakistan not to accept external pressure on IWT: Khawaja Asif
Mamnoon Hussain urges expansion of BISP to far-flung areas of the country
Azhar Ali may miss third ODI against Australia
Iran signs phone & petrol deals with Syria
Why PM is seeking immunity if had not uttered a lie in the Parliament: Supreme Court
Government takes history’s biggest U-turn in SC: Imran
Pakistan condoles Turkish Cargo Plane Crash in Kyrgyzstan
Nawaz arrives in Switzerland to attend WEF’s annual meeting

Latest Currency Rates

Daily NHT powered by Opensky Web Solutions