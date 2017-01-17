LAHORE, January 17: According to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), their public campaign will commence from January 19. PPP has written a letter to the government of Punjab in order to carry out a rally from Lahore to Faisalabad.
It has also sought permission from chief secretary, Punjab Police IG, home secretary in the letter. Sources told that special truck that was once used by Benazir Bhutto herself for rallies has reached Lahore.
The truck will be decorated at Bilawal House in Lahore and then departed towards Faisalabad. Reports suggest that PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the rally in Faisalabad while standing on the same truck.
PPP’s Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira has stated that this significant rally will initiate a wave against government.
The party has also issued a road map for rally which will begin from Bilawal House and reach Sheikhupura Road using Faizpur Interchange on the way from Motorway. Thus, the rally will enter Faisalabad after touching Nankana Sahib.
Bilawal Bhutto will address the gathering at Nankana Mor and Shahkot. Qamar Zaman suggested that PPP will get rid of present rulers.-Agencies
Bilawal Bhutto to lead PPP rally from Lahore to Faisalabad
