Nawaz Sharif’s speech has pushed him in hot water: Imran Khan
Chairman PTI Imran Khan talking to media outside of Supreme Court in Islamabad on Tuesday. – DNA
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan Tuesday said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s speech on the floor of the Parliament was nothing more than a farce that was meant to silence his opponents.
Talking to media after the hearing of landmark Panamagate scandal case, he said Nawaz Sharif lied in the National Assembly, and the same speech has got him badly implicated in the imbroglio.
In democracy, it is right of the Opposition to demand answers from the government, he asserted saying, “However, allegations are being leveled against me instead of giving answers.”
“If I call Nawaz Sharif a corrupt, it is not an invective,” Imran Khan observed adding those who are with living conscience do not defend Nawaz Sharif.
The PTI chief wondered, “Why is Nawaz Sharif so much frightened to bring his NA speech on record, if he had not uttered lies.
PTI Chairman said that it is a democratic right of opposition parties to raise questions and ask for clarifications from the government, and Nawaz Sharif made his speech in National Assembly in response to opposition’s questions.
Khan, continuing his statement, said that Nawaz Sharif lied in his speech as he thought that we would become quiet after his statement, but he had no idea that we would take the matter to Supreme Court.
He said PM’s speech in National Assembly was a calculated one and pre-written, and now he is asking for immunity.
Imran Khan demanded Nawaz Sharif once again to answer the four questions and said only dictators like Hosni Mubarak and Saddam Hussein not answer to their people.
He said that we cannot let the prime minister of our country to set values of lies and falsehood before next generations and compared the situation to David Cameron who gave documentary clarification in front the British parliament.
Imran Khan demanded to implement Article 62, 63 and let the parliamentarians go even if that includes Imran Khan himself.
He said that by doing so we will at least save Pakistan in the process.-Agencies
