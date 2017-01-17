Tuesday , 17 January 2017
Contradictory statements of PM & his son are matter of concern, not immunity: SC

Contradictory statements of PM & his son are matter of concern, not immunity: SC

Contradictory statements of PM & his son are matter of concern, not immunity: SC
ISLAMABAD, January 17: Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday said that contradictory statements of Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif and his son are matter of concern, not parliamentary immunity.
A five-member larger bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa resumed the hearing of Panama Papers case. Other judges in the bench include Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan.
During the hearing, the judges asked PM’s lawyer Makhdoom Ali Khan who is right, father or son as both gave different statements in interviews.
The bench said that no discussion was held in Parliament rather PM had only answered the corruption allegations.
Earlier today, PML-N lawyer said that the prime minister enjoys full immunity in state affairs while constitution also gives exemption to president and governor.
He said that under the Constitution, judges’ conduct cannot be brought to discussion in Parliament but this immunity is not unlimited.
You are seeking privilege in Article 66 but there is no exemption in Article 248, remarked Justice Asif Khosa.
The counsel said that he is talking about Article 66 as PM Nawaz gave speech in the National Assembly.
Justice Khosa asked the lawyer whether he will argue on Article 19 regarding freedom of speech over which Makhdoom Ali Khan said that Article 19 is for journalists, litterateurs and poets but parliamentarians enjoy privilege under article 66. -Agencies

