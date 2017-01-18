Each one of us has to become a past and closed transaction one day.

The sub-headline of the lead story of a leading English daily says: “Sharif’s lawyer argues that 14-year-old tax returns are a ‘past and closed transaction’.
Reading this, it just occurred to me: “Cant Sharif be a past and closed transaction, as the first time we heard of him as Prime Minister was 26 years back?”
Is it thinkable in the UK, the ‘governance model’ of which we have adopted, that today’s prime minister will still be prime minister a quarter of a century from now?
In the U.S the maximum political life of a President is eight years. Look at Obama. He is still so young! So fresh! And so experienced! Still he has to pass into history. Just as the formidable George Bush passed into history in 2008-09.
Our Prime Minister is in no hurry. He is determined to stay as Prime Minister as long as he is alive—come what may.
No only that, he is determined to make sure that when he is gone, his beloved daughter is in control of Islamabad.
Good luck has always smiled at Mian Nawaz Sharif in the past. But luck is not known to be a dependable ally. It can run out, at your prime.
General Pervez Musharraf’s luck ran out when on the 9th of March 2007—just when he was riding the tidal wave of good luck—he made a move that in the end proved to be an exercise in shooting himself in the foot.
Mian Nawaz Sharif is known to be more adept in this art. On the 12th of October 1999, he had given a memorable demonstration of his expertise in shooting himself in the foot.
It seemed at that time that it was all over for him. But look at his good luck! It was Benazir Bhutto who engineered the ‘famous’ NRO with General Pervez Musharraf, but it was to be Mian Nawaz Sharif to reap the harvest of the deal.
Yet just as the Sun sets in the evening, one’s luck too has a date with doom.
Look at what happened to Shah of Iran— to Hosni Mubarak of Egypt— to Bin Ali of Tunis!
They experienced their own Panamas. Just as MNS is experiencing his.
A Panama awaits each one of us…..
Each one of us has to become a past and closed transaction one day.
